Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies fell slightly as a selloff in emerging-markets currencies and uncertainty about international trade deals weighed on the sector. Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland arrives in Washington Tuesday to start high-stakes talks on completing a revamped North American Free Trade Agreement, with the threat of being left out from a new U.S.-Mexico pact in the backdrop.

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com