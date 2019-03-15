Industrials Tumble After Weak Manufacturing Data -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies tumbled amid weak data. U.S. manufacturing output declined for the second consecutive month in February, a fresh sign that a long-predicted slowdown is hitting the U.S. economy. Output at U.S. factories decreased 0.4% in February after falling 0.5% in January, according to Federal Reserve data. The decline was spread across multiple sectors, with output of machinery, electronics and apparel all dropping. Helicopter-services provider PHI Inc. said its bankruptcy filing late Thursday will give it a "breathing spell" from $500 million in debt that came due Friday and that it continues to explore options to reorganize, including negotiating with bondholders. Air Canada said it is suspending certain financial guidance, marking the first big carrier to signal a possible financial hit because of the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX. Interserve said administrators have sold the group's business and assets to a new entity controlled by lenders, hours after shareholders rejected a rescue plan.

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com