Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Industrials Tumble After Weak Manufacturing Data -- Industrials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 05:37pm EDT

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies tumbled amid weak data. U.S. manufacturing output declined for the second consecutive month in February, a fresh sign that a long-predicted slowdown is hitting the U.S. economy. Output at U.S. factories decreased 0.4% in February after falling 0.5% in January, according to Federal Reserve data. The decline was spread across multiple sectors, with output of machinery, electronics and apparel all dropping. Helicopter-services provider PHI Inc. said its bankruptcy filing late Thursday will give it a "breathing spell" from $500 million in debt that came due Friday and that it continues to explore options to reorganize, including negotiating with bondholders. Air Canada said it is suspending certain financial guidance, marking the first big carrier to signal a possible financial hit because of the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX. Interserve said administrators have sold the group's business and assets to a new entity controlled by lenders, hours after shareholders rejected a rescue plan.

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:34pCITY OF SELMA TX : Ventura Blvd. and Brightleaf Update
PU
06:34pGOVERNMENT OF QUEBEC : Québec and California will hold a joint cap-and-trade emissions units auction on May 14, 2019
PU
06:24pSEMICONDUCTORS SURPASS CARS AS A TOP U.S. EXPORT IN 2018, REMAIN #4 OVERALL BLOG : 03/15/19
PU
06:19pWEEKLY HIGHLIGHTS : March 15, 2018
PU
06:04pAir Canada, United Airlines say 737 MAX groundings to hurt business
RE
05:54pWE ENERGIES : Keep your family safe by clearing snow and ice away from meters and vents
PU
05:49pCITY OF NASHVILLE TN : Police - Media Releases 3/15/2019 MNPD Continues to Plan for the 2019 NFL Draft Coming to Downtown Nashville Next Month; Road Closures Start on April 5th
PU
05:49pUtilities Shares Slip as Traders Seek Cyclical Sectors -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:48pCommunications Services Shares Fall; Services Scramble to Remove Shooting Video -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:44pU.S. oil retreats from 2019 high on soaring production
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : SEC Charges VW, Ex-CEO Winterkorn With Defrauding U.S. Bond Investors
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW warns of difficult 2019 as it posts lower 2018 profi..
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google faces third EU antitrust fine next week - source
4EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Raises Renewable Energy Production, Meets Intensity Goal
5INTERSERVE PLC : INTERSERVE : British outsourcer Interserve taken over by its creditors

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.