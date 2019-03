Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies sank amid anxiety about the health of the world economy. A report Friday showed factory output in the eurozone fell in March at the fastest pace in six years, while a gauge of U.S. manufacturing activity slipped to its lowest level in nearly two years. The drama at Boeing continued as flag carrier Garuda Indonesia said it is seeking to cancel an order for 49 Boeing Co. 737 MAX jets, saying passengers have lost confidence in the aircraft following two deadly crashes in recent months. Garuda is the first airline to publicly confirm plans to cancel a 737 MAX order.

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com