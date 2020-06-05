Log in
Industrials Up After Economic Data -- Industrials Roundup

06/05/2020 | 05:17pm EDT

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose after surprisingly strong U.S. economic data.

The jobless rate fell significantly in May to 13% as employers added 2.5 million people to payrolls. The pace of the job additions spurred bets on a rapid economic recovery.

Hiring was particularly strong in the logistics area, where FedEx, United Parcel Service and others are scrambling to meet increased demand as shoppers increasingly turn to digital alternatives. Courier and messenger companies that deliver packages to homes and businesses added 12,100 jobs last month, according to seasonally adjusted preliminary employment figures the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released Friday, the third straight month of expansion.

A separate report showed a 21% increase in new-home sales in May, in what economists attributed to "pentup demand."

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC. 3.78% 33.24 Delayed Quote.-23.28%
FEDEX CORPORATION 2.16% 142.21 Delayed Quote.-7.94%
