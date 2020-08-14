Industrials Up After Industrial-Production Data -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose after strong factory data.

Industrial production, a measure of output at factories, mines and utilities rose a seasonally adjusted 3% in July from June, the Federal Reserve said Friday, exceeding economists' expectations.

German shipping giant Hapag-Lloyd said profit rose in its second quarter, even as the pandemic weighed on volumes.

One strategist said the strength of shipping companies, including FedEx and UPS, on the stock market is a good sign, but that cyclical sectors will continue to trail evergreen areas like technology until a new catalyst emerges.

"The market needs to know that economic outlook remains positive, and the answer would be, in the short term, another relief package from Congress, but also -- clearly -- positive developments on the vaccine," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

"The major issue for the market is how is the economy doing? How does the economy underpin the possibility of earnings and top-line revenue growth. That's what the market is ultimately focused on."

Federal prosecutors have started a criminal investigation into whether a senior NASA official improperly shared information about a lunar-lander project with a senior executive at Boeing, which then acted on his guidance, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com