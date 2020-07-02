Log in
Industrials Up After Jobs Data -- Industrials Roundup

07/02/2020

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose after strong jobs data spurred hopes for a rapid U.S. economic recovery.

The jobless rate fell to 11% in June as the U.S. regained 4.8 million jobs, as the labor-market rebound from the coronavirus pandemic continued. Job growth in June followed May's payroll gain of 2.7 million and showed people are getting back to work faster than anticipated.

Still, the U.S. labor market is operating with about 15 million fewer jobs than in February, the month before the pandemic struck the U.S. economy, and a recent coronavirus rise could hamper the job market's recovery. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

