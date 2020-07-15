Log in
Industrials Up After June Factory Data -- Industrials Roundup

07/15/2020 | 04:58pm EDT

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose after strong factory data.

Industrial production, a measure of output at factories, mines and utilitie, rose a seasonally adjusted 5.4% in June from May, the second straight increase, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday.

The outlook for cyclical sectors in the near term depends on whether the increase in infections in many key states leads to a similar spike in deaths as experienced in earlier U.S. outbreaks, according to one strategist.

The question is: "do death rates come up with the same beta that they used to?" said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at money manager The Leuthold Group.

"If they don't, I do think we start to look at these breakouts differently. If they do then that's a much worse outcome."

Any spike in deaths in "hot spots" should become evident in the next four weeks, Mr. Paulsen said.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.05% 1809.9 Delayed Quote.18.79%
SILVER 0.75% 19.4145 Delayed Quote.7.22%
