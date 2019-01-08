Industrials Up After Reports of Trade-Talk Progress -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose after reports that Chinese and U.S. delegations were making progress on a trade agreement. After two days of intense trade talks in Beijing, U.S. and Chinese negotiators addressed a number of issues and tried to specify how China would carry out the pledges it has made, The Wall Street Journal reported. The talks will lay the groundwork for cabinet-level discussions likely to take place in Washington later this month. Among the companies most affected by global-trade patterns, Boeing shares rose by more than 3%. Boeing said it delivered 806 jetliners in 2018, missing its target of 810 to 815 jets because of component shortages. Shares of space equipment maker Maxar Technologies fell in the wake of the reported failure of its WorldView-4 imaging satellite.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com