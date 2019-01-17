Industrials Up After Reports on Possible Tariff Suspensions -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose after The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. is considering suspending tariffs on Chinese goods in a bid to calm markets and secure a trade deal. Trade-sensitive sectors spiked after The Journal reported that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was advocating suspension of some or all tariffs on imports from China. Such a move may meet opposition from other trade negotiators, including Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, The Journal reported. While both sides have heralded progress in talks, details of an agreement are scant ahead of a March 1 deadline. One possible outcome is "sort of a headline deal, but no substance," said Lorenzo Di Mattia, manager of hedge fund Sibilla Global Fund. Among the multinational factory operators most affected by trade issues, shares of Boeing and Caterpillar were up sharply. Strategists at brokerage Credit Suisse said the outlook for growth in China is one of the biggest uncertainties overhanging the current stock-market revival, arguing that more economic stimulus from Beijing would be required to improve conditions there. The European Commission, the European Union's competition enforcer, was expected to block the merger between the train-making operations of France's Alstom SA and Germany's Siemens if there aren't fresh concessions by the companies to allay its concerns that the deal would harm competition, European officials said.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com