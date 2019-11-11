Log in
Industrials Up As Boeing Rallies On 737 MAX Report -- Industrials Roundup

11/11/2019 | 04:58pm EST

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose after The Wall Street Journal reported that Boeing could soon resume deliveries of its 737 MAX jets.

In a statement, the aerospace manufacturer confirmed that deliveries could resume in December. Overall, third-quarter earnings for large U.S. companies were better than anticipated, according to one brokerage.

"Sanguine management commentary regarding recent business trends was consistent with the better-than-expected third-quarter results," said strategists at brokerage Goldman Sachs Group.

While the aggregate earnings for the broad Standard & Poor's 500 looks set to fall slightly, the median performance of companies in the broad index reflected 5% earnings growth, the strategists said.

Furthermore, Goldman's gauge of U.S. economic policy uncertainty "has dropped below its 35-year average amid cooling US-China trade tensions, a strong payrolls report, and [as] both the ISM non-manufacturing and manufacturing indices improved in October."

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

