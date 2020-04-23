Log in
News  >  Economy & Forex

Industrials Up As Investors Look Beyond Economic Data -- Industrials Roundup

04/23/2020 | 05:11pm EDT

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose as investors again looked past dire unemployment, services and industrial data.

Another 4.4 million people applied for unemployment claims last week, according to the Labor Department, bringing the total number of workers filing for assistance since Covid-19 "lockdowns" began in the U.S. to more than 26 million. The stock market is looking past current economic data because of the planned nature of the slowdown, according to one strategist.

"I characterize what has happened as an economic valley," said Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. "We were going along, the economy's doing fairly well, solid, and then we have this unseen shock, which causes the valley."

The battle against that shock is happening on two fronts, Mr. Schutte said. "Number one, central banks were trying to throw dirt, mattresses into that hole, so we don't fall too far too hard. And that gives us the opportunity to do -- number two -- social distancing. The reasons we had to have monetary and fiscal stimulus is to do what we're doing right now, which is what causes economic data to be so bad. The benefit is we have our hospital system not be overrun."

The "reason the market rallied is because number one and two happened," said Mr. Schutte. For stocks to see further gains, however, markets have to be convinced that the U.S. economy can reopen without a vaccine or treatment in place. Until such time, areas like industrials are likely to remain volatile.

"I think the more cyclical parts of the stock market are still reflecting some sort of near-term economic pain," said Mr. Schutte. Some companies are planning for a rapid reopening of the U.S. economy.

Instead of laying off or furloughing its transportation workers, freight railroad CSX has worked with its unions to allow employees to take unpaid time off or switch to a schedule where they work one week a month. The arrangement, and similar ones adopted by other railroads, allows CSX to recall workers to service in as little as 48 hours, whereas returning from furloughs has a 15-day window. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

