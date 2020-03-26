Industrials Up As Senate Approves $2 Trillion Stimulus Bill -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose as the Senate's passage of a $2 trillion economic stimulus bill offset a historic increase in unemployment claims.

A record 3.28 million workers applied for unemployment benefits last week as the new coronavirus hit the U.S. economy, marking the end of a decadelong job expansion. Many of those workers were likely from auto plants and suppliers that shut down en masse recently to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Global new car sales may drop by 15% from 2019 to around 77 million units in 2020 on account of the coronavirus pandemic, according to estimates from research firm LMC Automotive. That would nearly double the volume decline the industry seen over two years during its last significant downturn in 2007-2008, the firm said, as reported earlier.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com