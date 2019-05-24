Log in
Industrials Up, But Trail Market After Durable-Goods Report -- Industrials Roundup

05/24/2019 | 04:43pm EDT

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose, but lagged the broader market because of a weak tally of factory orders. Orders for long-lasting factory goods fell by 2.1% in April as business investment cooled and orders for civilian aircraft were dragged lower by problems with a major Boeing airliner model. Danish shipping giant A.P. Moeller-Maersk swung to a first-quarter loss and warned that rising trade tensions between the U.S. and China could cut container growth by up to a third this year.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

