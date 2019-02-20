Log in
Industrials Up On Rate Bets - Industrials Roundup

02/20/2019 | 06:19pm EST

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose as traders rotated into sectors that would fare better with a prolonged pause in rate hikes. The gains came despite renewed signs that trade tensions could slow global growth. Japanese exports fell 8.4% in January from a year ago, the most since October 2016, to 5.574 trillion yen ($50.4 billion), according to data released Wednesday.

Separately, President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he would impose auto tariffs on the European Union if a trade deal can't be reached between the two sides. "We're trying to make a deal, they're very tough to make a deal with," Mr. Trump said. "If we don't make a deal, we'll do the tariffs," Mr. Trump said.

"The US' largest sector-wise trade deficit is in autos," said strategists at Swiss bank UBS, in a note to clients. "Therefore it is no surprise that along with China, autos have become a major focus in the US protectionist push. As with China, we think the auto producing countries are highly motivated to find a compromise."

A Caterpillar executive said constraints in the machinery maker's supply chain have eased as the company and its suppliers ramp up capacity, as reported earlier.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

