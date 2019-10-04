Industrials Up On Rate Views -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose as traders bet the September jobs report was weak enough to prompt further rate cuts, but not weak enough to portend a recession.

While jobs growth was tepid, the unemployment rate fell to a 50-year low. The U.S. economy faces some risks to growth but remains in a good place overall, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Friday, in remarks prepared for delivery at a Fed-hosted conference.

General Electric shares fell after analysts at brokerage JPMorgan said investors may have an inflated view of the company's aviation franchise.

