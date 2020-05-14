Log in
Industrials Up On Reopening Optimism Despite Weak Jobless Data -- Industrials Roundup

05/14/2020 | 05:39pm EDT

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose in a volatile session as traders bet the U.S. economic reopening would spark a revival in growth.

It doesn't take much to trigger a market move one way or another because stocks are trading in a vacuum after a tightlipped earnings season, said Joe Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade. "There weren't really any earnings ... there were no growth projections to speak of," said Mr. Kinahan. "So now we're down to news on tariffs, news on treatments, and there wasn't really any of that kind of news today, so stocks may have moved on rumors instead."

The gains came despite an unexpectedly large increase of roughly 3 million in weekly unemployment-assistance applications, which brings the total number of Americans forced to file for unemployment since the pandemic began to about 36 million.

Recently, both public health and central bank officials have aired concerns about whether the haste to reopen businesses in some states would backfire. Investors are betting that efforts in Texas, Tennessee, Georgia and elsewhere will pay off.

FedEx has limited the number of items that Kohl's Corp. and about two dozen other retailers can ship from certain locations, as the delivery company tries to prevent its network from being overwhelmed during the coronavirus pandemic. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

