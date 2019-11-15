Industrials Up On Trade-Deal Optimism -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose amid optimism about the imminence of a U.S.-China trade deal.

White House economic adviser Lawrence Kudlow said negotiations between the two countries were close to resolution. Data from the U.S. and overseas continues to show the urgency of a trade pact, as tariffs slow factory activity worldwide.

In the latest statistics, the Federal Reserve reported that U.S. industrial production declined 0.8% in October from the previous month, the biggest decrease since May 2018.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com