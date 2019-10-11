Industrials Up On Trade-Deal Prospects - Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose amid progress on a trade deal between the U.S. and China.

Near the close of the session, President Donald Trump said the two sides had struck a "very substantial deal," addressing issues such as intellectual property, financial services and agricultural purchases.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the U.S. would not be implementing an increase in tariffs on Chinese products scheduled for next week.

Among companies particularly sensitive to the outcome of negotiations, shares of mining- and construction-equipment maker Caterpillar rose by more than 5%, before giving back some of those gains toward the end of the session.

"The U.S. and China were able to make a partial deal, setting up hopes for a prolonged trade truce," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange firm OANDA, in e-mailed commentary.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com