Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Industrials Up On Trade-Deal Prospects - Industrials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 04:30pm EDT

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose amid progress on a trade deal between the U.S. and China.

Near the close of the session, President Donald Trump said the two sides had struck a "very substantial deal," addressing issues such as intellectual property, financial services and agricultural purchases.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the U.S. would not be implementing an increase in tariffs on Chinese products scheduled for next week.

Among companies particularly sensitive to the outcome of negotiations, shares of mining- and construction-equipment maker Caterpillar rose by more than 5%, before giving back some of those gains toward the end of the session.

"The U.S. and China were able to make a partial deal, setting up hopes for a prolonged trade truce," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange firm OANDA, in e-mailed commentary.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CATERPILLAR INC. 4.65% 128.4 Delayed Quote.-3.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:05pGlobal risk 'confluence,' as tariffs, Brexit, weaker forecasts collide
RE
05:04pXTRA BITCOIN : THERAPY CELLS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
05:03pCommunications Services Up As 5G Providers Buoyed By US-China Talks -- Communications-Services Roundup
DJ
05:02pMASTERCARD : Visa, Mastercard shun Facebook's Libra digital currency plan
AQ
05:01pNEBRASKA FARM BUREAU : Farm Bureau Releases Milk Program Recommendations
PU
05:00pWall Street jumps but ends off highs after partial trade deal news
RE
05:00pDollar skids to three-month low on Brexit, trade optimism
RE
04:59pTech Up On Trade-Deal Progress -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04:57pFinancials Up On Trade, Brexit Deal Prospects -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04:56pRETAIL INDUSTRY LEADERS ASSOCIATION : Press ReleaseLeading Retailers Hope “Truce” Leads to Long Term Agreement
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Day 1 of U.S.-China trade talks ends with hopes for limited deal
2HEALTH AND HAPPINES(H&H)INTRNTNL HDS : HEALTH AND HAPPINES H&H INTRNTNL HDS : Proposed Senior Notes Offering I..
3SAP AG : SAP : Pre-Announces Outstanding Third Quarter Results
4CARGURUS, INC. : CARGURUS : Rising old used car prices help push poor Americans over the edge
5PUBLICIS GROUPE : Publicis Cuts Its Guidance After Loss of Ad Spending -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group