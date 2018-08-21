Log in
Industrials Up On Trade-Talk Optimism -- Industrials Roundup

08/21/2018 | 10:22pm CEST

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies rose as traders rotated back into economically sensitive areas ahead of talks between the U.S. and China. Investors are growing optimistic that a long-term trade war between the two largest economies in the world will be averted through negotiations, which reopen this week.

"We think trade deals which may start being announced as early as this week will power markets higher going into midterms," said Cliff Hodge, Director of Investments for Cornerstone Wealth, in an e-mailed commentary.

--Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

