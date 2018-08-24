Log in
Industrials Up, Powell Comments Assuage Growth Fears -- Industrials Roundup

08/24/2018 | 11:19pm CEST

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies rose after comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell eased worries about the outlook for economic growth.

Trade talks between midlevel officials from China and the U.S. wrapped up without any significant breakthrough. But investors remain optimistic that negotiations will continue, even as both nations continue tit-for-tat tariffs. "Well, clearly, the China tariff issue hovers over the market, and the market is going to be monitoring the progress, asking 'do these talks resume?'... That's very important for the market," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

Orders for durable goods, reflecting manufactured products intended to last at least three years, declined a seasonally adjusted 1.7% in July from the prior month, mostly reflecting a change in the volatile aerospace category, the Commerce Department said Friday.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

