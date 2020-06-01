Industrials Up Slightly After Mixed ISM Survey -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose slightly after mixed manufacturing data.

The U.S. Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index for May rose to 43.1 from an 11-year low of 41.5 in April.

Despite the improvement, the sub-50 reading reflected the perception of a majority of survey respondents that both production and new orders worsened in May from April. Almost half reported lower employment levels.

"The ISM report confirms that economic recovery is taking hold," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage OANDA, in a note to clients.

The Congressional Budget Office warned that it could take the U.S. economy nearly 10 years to recover capacity lost due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Swedish truck maker Scania expects to cut around 5,000 jobs as it expects the coronavirus to lead to lower demand for its vehicles for an extended period.

But investors are positioning themselves for a gradual improvement in economic growth, according to one money manager.

"We appear to be emerging from the sharpest and shortest recession in U.S. history," said Bob Doll, chief equity strategist at money manager Nuveen.

"Economic activity is slowly improving from April lows."

Shares of gunmakers such as Smith & Wesson and Sturm Ruger rallied as investors bet the weapons makers would benefit from the fallout of unrest in major U.S. cities, where citizens have rioted in response to the brutal killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Background-check data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation suggested there had already been an increase in gun purchases in recent days.

