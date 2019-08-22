Industrials Up as Boeing Optimism Offsets Data Weakness -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose after a Wall Street analyst said Boeing's 737 MAX jet was nearing a return to service, offsetting a surprisingly weak factory report.

The August "flash reading" of IHS Markit's U.S. Manufacturing PMI was 49.9, the first reading below 50, the cutoff between contracting and expanding activity in the survey, in 10 years. The report initially caused a flight from economically sensitive areas as it seemed to confirm fears that the trade war between the U.S. and China was eating into U.S. economic activity.

"It's one data point," said Joe Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade. "It seems like people are looking for recession in many ways. Yes, we are in trouble if the consumer slows down, but -- boy! -- as long as jobs are being created they don't seem to be slowing down."

Shares of Boeing rose more than 4% after Cowen analyst Cai von Rumohr said the Federal Aviation Administration certification flight for the 737 MAX could take place in four to six weeks.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com