Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Industrials Up as Data, Earnings Ease Worries About Sector -- Industrials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 04:35pm EDT

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose after a strong week for regional data and earnings from Honeywell International and others. Shares of mining and construction machinery maker Caterpillar, which reports earnings next week, rose by 1.8%. Caterpillar is a "tariff bellwether" because of the importance of the Chinese market to the company, said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. Boeing said it would book a nearly $5 billion charge related to compensating airline customers as a result of the prolonged grounding of its troubled 737 MAX aircraft.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:18pFinancials Down Amid Mixed Earnings -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pConsumer Cos Down as Fed Fears Offset Sentiment Gains -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:14pHealth Care Down as Judge Backs Trump Administration's Insurance Move -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:10pNASS NATIONAL AGRICULTURAL STATISTICS SERVICE : Cattle Inventory (July 2019)
PU
05:02pFed's Rosengren U.S. economy 'reasonable,' no need to cut rates
RE
04:59pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks End Week Lower as Fed Signals Small Rate Cut
DJ
04:55pOil climbs as Middle East tensions offset demand worries
RE
04:54pOil climbs as Middle East tensions offset demand worries
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : shares hit record highs, powered by growing cloud sales
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : takes $4.9 billion charge for prolonged grounding of 737 MAX planes
3F-SECURE OYJ : F SECURE OYJ : Secure Hal Year Report 1 January - 30 June 2019
4BAYER AG : Does renewables pioneer Germany risk running out of power?
5PPG INDUSTRIES : PPG INDUSTRIES : Car-Maker Weakness Hurts PPG Sales

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group