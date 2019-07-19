Industrials Up as Data, Earnings Ease Worries About Sector -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose after a strong week for regional data and earnings from Honeywell International and others. Shares of mining and construction machinery maker Caterpillar, which reports earnings next week, rose by 1.8%. Caterpillar is a "tariff bellwether" because of the importance of the Chinese market to the company, said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. Boeing said it would book a nearly $5 billion charge related to compensating airline customers as a result of the prolonged grounding of its troubled 737 MAX aircraft.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com