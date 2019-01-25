Industrials Up as Deal Set to End Shutdown -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose after a deal to end the government shutdown eased worries about the effects of the hiatus on economic growth. President Donald Trump and congressional leaders have reached a tentative deal to reopen the government for three weeks while negotiations over border security funding continue. The deal would fund the government through Feb. 15 and start negotiations between the House and Senate over a full-year bill funding the Homeland Security Department, which oversees the border, The Wall Street Journal reported. Mr. Trump later warned that he would address border security unilaterally if Congress failed to act. Still, Mr. Trump is unlikely to shut the government down again, according to research firm Capital Economics. General Electric changed the structure of the planned spinoff of its transportation division by taking a larger stake in the new company rather than giving it to shareholders.

