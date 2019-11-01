Log in
Industrials Up as Jobs Data Strength Offsets ISM Data Weakness -- Industrials Roundup

11/01/2019 | 04:26pm EDT

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose after the October jobs report quelled worries about slowing economic growth.

Employment grew by a seasonally adjusted 128,000 jobs in October, the Labor Department reported Friday, despite the negative effect of a strike at General Motors plants and a decline in the federal workforce on the tally. The unemployment rate ticked up from a 50-year low to 3.6% in October, but that partly reflected a rise in the number of people looking for work.

Wage growth remained steady, up 3% from a year earlier.

"What supports corporate America is, while wage growth inched higher, it just inched higher a touch," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. Economists and market watchers are wary of an acceleration in wage inflation, which would induce inflation and hurt corporate profit margins, said Ms. Krosby.

The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index increased slightly to 48.3 in October from 47.8 in September, but remained below the 50 level that demarcates the border between expanding and shrinking activity.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 2.18% 37.97 Delayed Quote.11.09%
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC 2.01% 92.97 Delayed Quote.11.76%
PRUDENTIAL PLC 0.70% 1358 Delayed Quote.-3.82%
