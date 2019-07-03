Log in
Industrials Up as Rate Implications Trump Weak Factory Data -- Industrials Roundup

07/03/2019 | 04:23pm EDT

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose as weak factory data spurred bets that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates later this month. Orders for U.S. manufactured goods fell 0.7% to a seasonally adjusted $493.57 billion in May, the third retreat in the last four months, reflecting, in large part, the freeze in orders for one of Boeing's most popular aircraft. Separately, Boeing pledged $100 million in financial support to families and communities affected by two fatal crashes of its 737 MAX plane. Ford Motor's U.S. sales slid 2.9% in the first six months of 2019, confirming fears that the U.S. auto market is slowing after a prolonged period of sales growth. Shares of German lighting-equipment maker Osram Licht rose after reports that a consortium led by Bain Capital and Carlyle Group were nearing a $3.8 billion buyout deal for the 100-year old company. After market close, Osram said it was weighing the offer.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

