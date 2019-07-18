Industrials Up as Strong Earnings Offset Slowing Activity -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies ticked up as reports of slowing U.S. freight traffic was offset by strong earnings. The number of U.S. railroad carloads shipped fell 2.9% in the first half of the year, according to the Association of American Railroads, the latest sign that slowing global trade is having an impact on U.S. industrial activity. One railroad managed to eke out profit growth despite the reduction in freight loads: Union Pacific said cost cuts tied to its new operating plan, including fewer jobs and lower fuel expenses. Honeywell International's second-quarter profit jumped 22% on lower taxes, but the defense-and-industrial conglomerate remained cautious on the outlook for demand, given uncertainty about the economy.

