Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Industrials Up as Trade Remains in Focus -- Industrials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 05:20pm EST

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies were higher, led by stocks most heavily exposed to the Chinese economy, such as Caterpillar, after China confirmed a two-day meeting with U.S. representatives to work to resolve the countries' trade dispute. China's commerce ministry said that a U.S. trade delegation led by Deputy Trade Representative Jeffrey Gerrish will visit China on Monday and Tuesday. Shares also showed some relief after House Democrats passed a spending package aimed at reopening the federal government, even though adoption by the Senate appeared unlikely. Meanwhile, U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased a seasonally adjusted 312,000 in December, the Labor Department said Friday, the biggest jump since February. Average hourly earnings rose a seasonally adjusted 0.4% from November and 3.2% from December 2017, the best full-year gain since 2008.

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:12pU.S. December Nonfarm Payrolls Grew by 312,000 - 2nd Update
DJ
05:49pTrump downplays Apple woes, says China economy helps U.S. in trade talks
RE
05:39pMFBF MONTANA FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : What's the beef with the Check-off Lawsuit?
PU
05:30pCommunications Services Shares Move Higher -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:28pTechnology Shares Climb on Hopes for Trade Deal -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:26pFinancials Up as Fed's Powell Signals Flexibility on Rates -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:24pFDA FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION : Shamrock Farms
PU
05:24pConsumer Shares Climb After Strong Jobs Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:22pHealth Care Shares Move Higher -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:20pIndustrials Up as Trade Remains in Focus -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100..
2MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC : CORRECTING and REPLACING – Mobi724 Global Solutions Announces Private Pla..
3PG&E CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: California utility PG&E explores bankruptcy filing - sources
4CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC : CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Spectrum Launches on Apple TV, Offers Apple TV 4K to Cus..
5ESI GROUP : to Exhibit at CES 2019

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.