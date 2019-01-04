Industrials Up as Trade Remains in Focus -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies were higher, led by stocks most heavily exposed to the Chinese economy, such as Caterpillar, after China confirmed a two-day meeting with U.S. representatives to work to resolve the countries' trade dispute. China's commerce ministry said that a U.S. trade delegation led by Deputy Trade Representative Jeffrey Gerrish will visit China on Monday and Tuesday. Shares also showed some relief after House Democrats passed a spending package aimed at reopening the federal government, even though adoption by the Senate appeared unlikely. Meanwhile, U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased a seasonally adjusted 312,000 in December, the Labor Department said Friday, the biggest jump since February. Average hourly earnings rose a seasonally adjusted 0.4% from November and 3.2% from December 2017, the best full-year gain since 2008.

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com