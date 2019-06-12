Industrials Up as Trade-War Risks Are Weighed -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose slightly as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for global trade. Combined inbound loaded containers at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, the neighboring ports that comprise the largest U.S. gateway for seaborne trade, fell 6.3% last month from a year earlier. Many of the immediate implications of tariffs and the trade war has already been "priced into" the market, said Oliver Pursche, chief market strategist at broker-dealer Bruderman Brothers. "The one thing that's going to move the market in one direction or another because I don't think anyone really has clarity on it, is what happens at the G-20 meeting." United Technologies shares rose after shareholder William Ackman said he opposed the conglomerate's agreement to merge with Raytheon. Renault Chairman Dominique Senard defended his attempt to merge the firm with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, saying it would have built a European car maker with the scale to compete with the growing power of Chinese car makers.

