Industrials Up on Cyclical Bias -- Industrials Roundup

08/16/2019 | 05:44pm EDT

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose as traders rotated back into cyclical sector, reflecting wild swings in expectations for trade talks.

Shares of Deere & Co. rose even after the maker of farm machinery cut its earnings projection for the year, saying lower sales of U.S. farm commodities -- fallout from China's trade war with the U.S. -- is discouraging farmers from buying its combines and tractors.

Shares of General Electric bounced back on Friday, recouping some of the less incurred Thursday when accounting expert Harry Markopolos questioned the company's accounting practices. GE Chief Executive Lawrence Culp reportedly bought $2 million shares in the company as shares slid, in an apparent vote of confidence.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
CRB COMMODITY INDEX 0.10% 195.01 End-of-day quote.0.00%
DEERE & COMPANY 3.84% 149.23 Delayed Quote.-3.66%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 9.74% 8.79 Delayed Quote.19.29%
