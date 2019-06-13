Log in
Industrials Up on Fed Bets -- Industrials Roundup

06/13/2019

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose slightly as traders bet the Federal Reserve would prime markets for a rate cut at its meeting next week. The start of the last two rate-cutting cycles was not an auspicious time to buy cyclical stocks but the picture is more mixed on a longer-term chart, said Ryan Detrick, senior investment strategist at brokerage LPL Financial. Volkswagen entered a partnership with a Swedish startup to launch a $1 billion battery-production business as part of its effort to compete with Tesla on electric cars.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC -0.12% 84.64 Delayed Quote.38.74%
PORSCHE HOLDING 0.88% 57.02 Delayed Quote.9.45%
TESLA 2.22% 213.91 Delayed Quote.-37.12%
VOLKSWAGEN 0.31% 142.8 Delayed Quote.2.48%
