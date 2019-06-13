Industrials Up on Fed Bets -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose slightly as traders bet the Federal Reserve would prime markets for a rate cut at its meeting next week. The start of the last two rate-cutting cycles was not an auspicious time to buy cyclical stocks but the picture is more mixed on a longer-term chart, said Ryan Detrick, senior investment strategist at brokerage LPL Financial. Volkswagen entered a partnership with a Swedish startup to launch a $1 billion battery-production business as part of its effort to compete with Tesla on electric cars.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com