Industrials Up on Growth View -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose amid optimism about the outlook for global growth. "The debates around the likelihood, timing and magnitude of a growth turn have intensified, leading to the question of what is priced into equities," said strategists at Swiss bank UBS, in a note to clients. "In our view, growth stabilization is priced but acceleration is not and confirmation of a growth turn is needed for a sustained leg higher in equities." The UBS strategists said they would watch purchasing-managers indexes for signs of a "bottom in trade." Officials believe an automated flight-control system activated before a Boeing 737 MAX nose-dived into the ground in Ethiopia, the strongest evidence yet that a similar failure of an automated system may have caused the fatal Ethiopian Airlines crash about five months after downing a Lion Air flight and killing all passengers on board.

