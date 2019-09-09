Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Industrials Up on Hopes for Trade Negotiations -- Industrials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 04:33pm EDT

Shares of industrial and transportation companies ticked up as traders rotated into economically sensitive areas on optimism about trade negotiations and Federal Reserve policy.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday he takes it as a sign of "good faith" by China that officials will restart trade talks with their U.S. counterparts.

Evidence that the trade dispute is slowing economic activity continued to mount, however, with recent Chinese data showing a decline in U.S. imports. "The trade conflict is weighing on earnings in several ways," said John Lynch, chief investment strategist at brokerage LPL Financial. "Slower economic growth hampers revenue, while paying tariffs and dealing with supply chain disruptions hurt profit margins. In addition, business uncertainty around future trade actions weighs on capital investments, which limits opportunities for companies to grow revenue, particularly industrial and technology companies..."

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC 3.52% 79.61 Delayed Quote.25.90%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:33pIndustrials Up on Hopes for Trade Negotiations -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:31pMaterials Down After Weak Chinese Import Data -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:23pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Rise As Investors Look Past Weak China Data, Focus On Potential Stimulus
DJ
04:23pEnergy up With Oil as New Saudi Oil Official Pledges Production Caps to Remain -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:20pU.S. Government-Bond Prices Extend Declines
DJ
04:17pGlobal stocks little changed, pound hits six-week high
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:13pStocks little changed, pound hits 6-week high
RE
04:13pStocks little changed, pound hits six-week high
RE
04:12pWICHITA THUNDER HOCKEY : Thunder Announces 2019-20 Promo Schedule
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : AUGUST 2019 TRAFFIC
2NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : and Smart set their sights on bringing Industry 4.0 to Southeast Asia following 5G &ls..
3HAINAN AIRLINES HOLDING CO LTD : Air France-KLM knocked by Aigle Azur rescue bid
4CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : Intu shares surge on speculation of private equity bid
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Unending Oil Theft

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group