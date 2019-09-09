Industrials Up on Hopes for Trade Negotiations -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies ticked up as traders rotated into economically sensitive areas on optimism about trade negotiations and Federal Reserve policy.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday he takes it as a sign of "good faith" by China that officials will restart trade talks with their U.S. counterparts.

Evidence that the trade dispute is slowing economic activity continued to mount, however, with recent Chinese data showing a decline in U.S. imports. "The trade conflict is weighing on earnings in several ways," said John Lynch, chief investment strategist at brokerage LPL Financial. "Slower economic growth hampers revenue, while paying tariffs and dealing with supply chain disruptions hurt profit margins. In addition, business uncertainty around future trade actions weighs on capital investments, which limits opportunities for companies to grow revenue, particularly industrial and technology companies..."

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com