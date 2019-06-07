Industrials Up on Rate, Mexico-Talks Optimism -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose amid optimism on the outlook for interest rates and U.S.-Mexico negotiations. Posting comments on Twitter, President Donald Trump said "there's a good chance" of a deal with Mexico, which would avert tariffs partly by buying more sales U.S. agricultural products. "Whether or not it's flexibility from the U.S. or flexibility from Mexico, the market is enjoying a reprieve from earlier comments from the White House," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. Freight giant FedEx is ending its air shipping contract with Amazon.com in the U.S., a sign that FedEx is bracing for direct competition from Amazon's own delivery network. German industrial output decreased 1.9% in April from the month before, Germany's Federal Statistical Office said Friday.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com