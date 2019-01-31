Industrials Up on Strong GE Earnings, China Deal Hopes -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose after strong earnings from General Electric and signs of a thaw in U.S.-Chinese trade relations. GE executives said they were making progress in turning around the troubled conglomerate, and shares rose sharply even after the company reported another quarter of weak profits in its core power business and legacy problems in its GE Capital unit. President Donald Trump said he may be willing to give Beijing more time to make a trade pact as China tries to convince him to meet again with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to help resolve the trade dispute between the world's two largest economies. "There's indication...that the president is hoping for some sort of deal with China even if it's not exactly he wanted initially or what the hardliners want," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. "Perhaps a deal is in the offing."

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com