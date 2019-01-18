Industrials Up on Trade-Deal Hopes -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose after more signs that the U.S. and China are close to a major trade deal. One reason that economically sensitive areas could remain volatile is doubt about the implications of the government shutdown for U.S. economic prospects. "This is where you'll have businessowners saying they're going to hold off on spending, hold off on hiring until they see what happens, and then you get what economist call the negative feedback loop," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. In one good sign for global stability, President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet for a second time in February, the White House announced Friday following a series of meetings between U.S. and North Korean officials in Washington. Germany's Kion Group plans to expand its factory in Summerville, S.C., in a move to escape a 25% tariff the U.S. levied on forklifts imported from China.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com