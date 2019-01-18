Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Industrials Up on Trade-Deal Hopes -- Industrials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 05:00pm EST

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose after more signs that the U.S. and China are close to a major trade deal. One reason that economically sensitive areas could remain volatile is doubt about the implications of the government shutdown for U.S. economic prospects. "This is where you'll have businessowners saying they're going to hold off on spending, hold off on hiring until they see what happens, and then you get what economist call the negative feedback loop," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. In one good sign for global stability, President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet for a second time in February, the White House announced Friday following a series of meetings between U.S. and North Korean officials in Washington. Germany's Kion Group plans to expand its factory in Summerville, S.C., in a move to escape a 25% tariff the U.S. levied on forklifts imported from China.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:45pFED POLICYMAKERS LEAVE LITTLE DOUBT : Rate hikes can wait
RE
05:36pLUXURY ONLINE RESELLER THE REALREAL IN TALKS WITH BANKS FOR IPO : sources
RE
05:24pTrump Administration Sets Final Rules for New Business Tax Deduction--2nd Update
DJ
05:19pUtilities Down on Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:17pCommunications Services Up, But Not by Much, Amid Cyclical Bias -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:17pS&P affirms Russia's rating with stable outlook
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:14pTech Up Despite Tesla, Netflix Weakness -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:13pFinancials Up on Treasury Yields, SunTrust Earnings - Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1UNITED STATES OIL FUND LP (ETF) : UNITED STATES OIL FUND LP ETF : Bad bets on oil, gas spark wave of energy-fu..
2NETFLIX : Netflix forecast misses Wall Street view, shares dip
3DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Trump-Deutsche Bank links in sights of U.S. House investigators
4SOPHOS GROUP PLC : SOPHOS : Q3 FY'19 Trading Statement
5CVS HEALTH CORPORATION : CVS HEALTH : Settles Pricing Fight With Walmart

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.