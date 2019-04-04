Industrials Up on Trade-Deal Optimism -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose on optimism about a trade deal. The U.S. and China are moving toward "the end game" in trade talks but are unlikely to complete a deal this week, said Myron Brilliant, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's executive vice president, as reported earlier. German manufacturers experienced a 4.2% drop in February orders from January levels, raising fears that the eurozone economy is heading into recession. Boeing shares rose after the chief executive of the aerospace giant expressed confidence in the safety of the 737 MAX while expressing sympathy for the people killed in two recent crashes of the model. CEO Dennis Muilenburg also said a software patch designed by Boeing to prevent failures like those experienced by pilots of the Ethiopian Airlines flight was showing promise in a demo flight.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com