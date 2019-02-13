Industrials Up on Trade-Deal Outlook -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose as traders bet the U.S. and China were moving toward a trade deal. Mining and construction machinery maker Caterpillar said total machine sales on a three-month rolling basis rose 9% in January, slowing from growth rates of 10% in December and 16% in November. Airbus is closing in on a decision to stop production of its A380 double-decker jumbo jet, Bloomberg News reported. German light-bulb maker Osram Licht rallied after confirmation that it's in talks with leveraged-buyout firms Bain Capital and Carlyle Group about a buyout.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com