Industrials Up on Trade Optimism -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose as hopes persisted that the U.S. and China would call a truce in the trade dispute.

A federal judge dismissed much of a major shareholder lawsuit against General Electric, knocking down several securities fraud allegations related to accounting at its insurance and power businesses. Shares of GE recouped some of their recent losses associated with allegations of accounting malfeasance from forensic accountant Harry Markopolos.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com