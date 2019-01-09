Industrials Up on Trade-Talk Optimism - Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose as trade talks between the U.S. and China in Beijing ended on an optimistic note. The stock market is likely to feel a continued lift from developments in the trade negotiations, according to one brokerage. "US/China trade tensions are on track to ease; a supportive near-term factor," said strategists at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients. Nevertheless, markets could yet feel negative impacts from the 2018 escalation in trade tensions this year, warned the Morgan Stanley strategists. J.B. Hunt Transport Services agreed to buy New Jersey-based Cory 1st Choice Home Delivery for $100 million, the latest acquisition by a major trucking line of a "last mile" delivery concern. Plane maker Airbus booked fewer airliner orders in 2018 but remains optimistic about the outlook for order growth.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com