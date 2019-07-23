Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Industrials Up on Trade-Talk Prospects -- Industrials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 04:27pm EDT

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose after reports of progress on U.S.-Chinese trade negotiations. National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said a U.S. delegation would travel to China. Mr. Kudlow also said Beijing appeared willing to make significant agricultural purchases from the U.S. as a goodwill gesture. In a report that diverged from recent strength in regional manufacturing activity, the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond said the composite manufacturing index dropped to negative 12 in July from 2 in June. United Technologies rose after the manufacturing conglomerate boosted its operating profit forecast.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:30pROGER F WICKER : Wicker, Garamendi Reintroduce the Energizing American Shipbuilding Act
PU
04:27pStocks rise on trade hopes, sterling slips on Brexit jitters
RE
04:27pCoke, United Technologies results boost Wall St.
RE
04:27pStocks rise on trade hopes, sterling slips on Brexit jitters
RE
04:27pIndustrials Up on Trade-Talk Prospects -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:24pMaterials Up as U.S., China Prepare to Resume Talks -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:22pWARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's charity lunch postponed after cryptocurrency promoter falls ill
RE
04:21pEnergy Up as Iran Tensions Simmer -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:12pTSX rises 0.33 percent to 16,572.68
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : United Tech profit beats on aircraft parts demand after MAX grounding
2UBS GROUP : Diversity helps UBS defy banking gloom with profit rise
3INTEL CORPORATION : Trump agrees to prompt responses to license requests for Huawei sales
4COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) : Coca-Cola's coffee and zero sugar soda mix lifts 2019 goals, shares
5IG GROUP HOLDINGS : Trading platform IG confident of turning corner after profit slump

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group