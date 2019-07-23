Industrials Up on Trade-Talk Prospects -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose after reports of progress on U.S.-Chinese trade negotiations. National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said a U.S. delegation would travel to China. Mr. Kudlow also said Beijing appeared willing to make significant agricultural purchases from the U.S. as a goodwill gesture. In a report that diverged from recent strength in regional manufacturing activity, the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond said the composite manufacturing index dropped to negative 12 in July from 2 in June. United Technologies rose after the manufacturing conglomerate boosted its operating profit forecast.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com