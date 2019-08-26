Industrials up After Durable-Goods Data -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose after a strong factory report.

New orders for long-lasting products, so-called durable goods expected to last around three years or more, increased by 2.1% in July from a month earlier, the Commerce Department said Monday. Much of the increase stemmed from the volatile aerospace category, but even excluding transportation and defense orders, the tally was significantly higher. That eased fears of a manufacturing recession spurred by the first negative reading of the Markit IHS factory survey since the Great Recession.

Still, one strategist said he was preparing clients' portfolios for "recession-like" conditions. "There is a global slowdown, we're seeing manufacturing activity has constricted for the first time in a decade; housing data isn't particularly solid, so I think there's a number of things pointing to a recession getting closer and closer," said Oliver Pursche, chief market strategist at broker-dealer Bruderman Brothers. "The trade war isn't helping, and political uncertainty around the world isn't helping."

Shares of Pitney Bowes rose after the shipping-services company said it struck a deal to sell its software business for $700 million to tech company Syncsort, part of a plan to narrow its focus.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com