Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Industrials up After Durable-Goods Data -- Industrials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 04:41pm EDT

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose after a strong factory report.

New orders for long-lasting products, so-called durable goods expected to last around three years or more, increased by 2.1% in July from a month earlier, the Commerce Department said Monday. Much of the increase stemmed from the volatile aerospace category, but even excluding transportation and defense orders, the tally was significantly higher. That eased fears of a manufacturing recession spurred by the first negative reading of the Markit IHS factory survey since the Great Recession.

Still, one strategist said he was preparing clients' portfolios for "recession-like" conditions. "There is a global slowdown, we're seeing manufacturing activity has constricted for the first time in a decade; housing data isn't particularly solid, so I think there's a number of things pointing to a recession getting closer and closer," said Oliver Pursche, chief market strategist at broker-dealer Bruderman Brothers. "The trade war isn't helping, and political uncertainty around the world isn't helping."

Shares of Pitney Bowes rose after the shipping-services company said it struck a deal to sell its software business for $700 million to tech company Syncsort, part of a plan to narrow its focus.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PITNEY BOWES INC. -8.31% 3.31 Delayed Quote.-38.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:05pTrump's aggressive, mixed signals on China whiplash Wall Street
RE
05:04pSouth Korea consumer sentiment, inflation views dive ahead of rate meeting
RE
05:02pFinancials Up as Emphasis Shifts From Trade to Rate Views -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04:59pConsumer Cos Up as Trade Fears Subside -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:55pTreasury Yields Rebound on Trump's China Comments
DJ
04:45pHealth Care Up Amid Deal Activity - Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:44pStocks, dollar rise as U.S.-China trade rhetoric softens
RE
04:44pStocks, dollar rise as U.S.-China trade rhetoric softens
RE
04:41pIndustrials up After Durable-Goods Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:40pStocks, dollar rise as U.S.-China trade rhetoric softens
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution of dispute
2VONOVIA SE : VONOVIA SE: Response to the Berlin Government's Plans for an Absolute Rent Ceiling in Berlin
3DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Berlin city rent cap plans hit real estate shares
4ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : Share buy-back Program
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Bank, UBS Explored Alliance -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group