Industrials up After Factory Data -- Industrials Roundup

09/04/2018 | 10:37pm CEST

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies were more or less flat after strong factory data. The Institute for Supply Management on Tuesday said its manufacturing index rose to 61.3 in August, the highest level since May 2004, from 58.1 in July. The gains were driven in part by the volatile aerospace category and economists warn that a slowdown in global trade associated with tariffs could cause the rate of increase to slow in coming months. A strong gain for the broad market in August was driven by cyclical sectors, said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at research firm CFRA.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

