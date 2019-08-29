Industrials up After GDP Data, Chinese Trade Official Comments -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose after strong economic-growth data and signs that the escalation in trade tensions had reached a plateau.

U.S. gross domestic product--the broadest measure of the nation's output of goods and services--rose at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 2% in the second quarter, according to the latest estimate from the Commerce Department. While growth was down from a 3.1% rate in the first quarter and 2.9% overall in 2018, the growth was broad-based with increases in consumer spending and corporate profits. A key measure of corporate profits, after taxes and excluding inventory valuation and capital consumption adjustments, rose 4.8% in the second quarter after two straight periods of declines.

Combine and tractor maker Deere replaced long-time Chief Executive Samuel Allen with its chief operating officer, John May, as the machinery giant faces falling sales of its equipment to struggling U.S. farmers.

