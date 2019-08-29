Log in
Industrials up After GDP Data, Chinese Trade Official Comments -- Industrials Roundup

08/29/2019 | 04:29pm EDT

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose after strong economic-growth data and signs that the escalation in trade tensions had reached a plateau.

U.S. gross domestic product--the broadest measure of the nation's output of goods and services--rose at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 2% in the second quarter, according to the latest estimate from the Commerce Department. While growth was down from a 3.1% rate in the first quarter and 2.9% overall in 2018, the growth was broad-based with increases in consumer spending and corporate profits. A key measure of corporate profits, after taxes and excluding inventory valuation and capital consumption adjustments, rose 4.8% in the second quarter after two straight periods of declines.

Combine and tractor maker Deere replaced long-time Chief Executive Samuel Allen with its chief operating officer, John May, as the machinery giant faces falling sales of its equipment to struggling U.S. farmers.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEERE & COMPANY 2.46% 156.48 Delayed Quote.2.38%
