Industrials up as Mexico Trade Talk Boosts DowDuPont -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies rose after a breakthrough in negotiations on the North American Free Trade Agreement. President Donald Trump said Mexican officials had agreed to a rewritten version of the deal that would add requirements on sourcing of components for automobiles manufactured in the two nations. While Mr. Trump warned that Canada may no longer be part of the deal, investors rightly concluded that any deal on NAFTA was vastly superior to no deal, The Wall Street Journal reported. Shares of farm chemicals makers such as DowDuPont and fertilizer maker Mosaic, who sell their products on both sides of the border, rallied after the report. The Texas general business activity index, which is part of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas' manufacturing survey, fell to 30.9, down 1.4 points from its July reading.

