Industrials up as Panic Breaks -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose as traders piled back into economically cyclical sectors. Dashed hopes about a pause in the Federal Reserve's rate-hiking program earlier this month caused a plunge in sectors associated with economic growth. Now, some strategists say, investor sentiment has reached an extreme level of fear, which often foreshadows market rebounds. "Small option traders (not so smart money historically) have bought more put options than any time since 2008," said Mark Arbeter, an independent technical analyst, in a note to clients. Nissan Motor representative director Greg Kelly was released on bail Tuesday, breaking Japanese prosecutors' monthlong hold over one of the defendants in their case against former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn.

