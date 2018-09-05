Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Industrials up as Strong ISM Data Continues to Buoy Sector -- Industrials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 10:20pm CEST

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies rose as traders digested Tuesday's surprisingly strong factory survey. One brokerage said the Institute for Supply Management's survey showed growth impressions at a 14-year high but may have masked longer-term concerns. "Respondent comments suggest concerns over trade policies remain acute," said analysts at brokerage Nomura Securities, in a research note. "Expected escalation in trade tensions with China has the potential to weigh on business sentiment." Greek freight shipping line Navios Maritime Containers plans to raise $121 million in an initial public offering over the few next weeks, becoming the first shipping line to raise capital in a U.S. IPO in several years.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:52pRGA &NDASH; REPUBLICAN GOVERNORS ASSOCIATION : Mark Begich and Bill Walker Embrace Same Failed Democrat Agenda That Hurts Alaskans
PU
10:52pUNITED NATIONS SECURITY COUNCIL : Security Council Sanctions Committee Concerning South Sudan Meets to Discuss Chair’s Recent Visit to South Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya and Uganda
PU
10:52pUN UNITED NATIONS : Security Council Sanctions Committee Concerning South Sudan Meets to Discuss Chair’s Recent Visit to South Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya and Uganda
PU
10:50pTech Stocks Retreat as Senate Hearing Proceeds--Update
DJ
10:44pEMBATTLED BLOOD-TESTING FIRM THERANOS TO DISSOLVE : Wsj
RE
10:41pNasdaq falls as U.S. lawmakers grill Facebook, Twitter executives
RE
10:41pFinancials Down as Emerging-Markets Fears Build -- Financials Roundup
DJ
10:40pConsumer Cos Down Amid Growth Fears -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
10:32pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : New Permanent Representative of Latvia Presents Credentials
PU
10:32pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Permanent Observer for International Committee of Red Cross Presents Letter of Appointment
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Amazon touches $1 trillion, on pace to overtake Apple
2WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
3BAYER : BAYER : Adjusts Guidance as 2Q Net Profit Drops
4NIKE : NIKE : Anthem Backlash Strikes Nike, Hurting Share Price
5NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : Kymriah to Be Used for Cancer Patients in the U.K.

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.