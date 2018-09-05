Industrials up as Strong ISM Data Continues to Buoy Sector -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies rose as traders digested Tuesday's surprisingly strong factory survey. One brokerage said the Institute for Supply Management's survey showed growth impressions at a 14-year high but may have masked longer-term concerns. "Respondent comments suggest concerns over trade policies remain acute," said analysts at brokerage Nomura Securities, in a research note. "Expected escalation in trade tensions with China has the potential to weigh on business sentiment." Greek freight shipping line Navios Maritime Containers plans to raise $121 million in an initial public offering over the few next weeks, becoming the first shipping line to raise capital in a U.S. IPO in several years.

