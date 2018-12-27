Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Industrials up on Trade Hopes, Economic Data -- Industrials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2018 | 10:11pm CET

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose after strong economic data and hopes for Chinese-U.S. trade talks. A U.S. trade delegation will visit China on Jan. 7, Bloomberg News reported. The two sides have set a deadline of March 1 to conclude a wide-ranging trade agreement. New jobless claims, an indication of layoffs, fell by 1,000 to a seasonally adjusted 216,000 in the week ended Dec. 22, keeping the number of jobseekers in the labor market near a half-century low, according to Labor Department data.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:03pSecond dramatic day for stocks ends on high note
RE
05:02pSecond dramatic day for stocks ends on high note
RE
05:01pOil prices slide as concerns about global economy, oversupply weigh
RE
05:00pOil prices slide as concerns about global economy, oversupply weigh
RE
05:00pU.S. Government Bonds Rise as Investors Avoid Risk
DJ
04:56pSecond dramatic day for global stocks ends on high note
RE
04:46pUtilities Rise, But Continue to Lag for December -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
04:45pCommunications Services Up, But Not by Much, On Cyclical Bias -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
04:36pYen, Swiss franc rise as investors embrace safety
RE
04:34pWall Street roars back late to keep rally going
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Empty shipyard and suicides as 'Hyundai Town' grapples with grim future
2HEXO CORP : HEXO reaches construction and licensing milestones for its massive 1 million sq. ft. greenhouse &n..
3SEABOARD CORP : Hog industry worldwide getting slaughtered in trade war
4VINCI : France's Vinci in $3.7 billion swoop on UK's Gatwick airport
5ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. : Most shorted stocks log record gain as Wall Street surges

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.