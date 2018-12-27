Industrials up on Trade Hopes, Economic Data -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose after strong economic data and hopes for Chinese-U.S. trade talks. A U.S. trade delegation will visit China on Jan. 7, Bloomberg News reported. The two sides have set a deadline of March 1 to conclude a wide-ranging trade agreement. New jobless claims, an indication of layoffs, fell by 1,000 to a seasonally adjusted 216,000 in the week ended Dec. 22, keeping the number of jobseekers in the labor market near a half-century low, according to Labor Department data.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com