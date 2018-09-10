Industrials up on Trade Optimism -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies rose amid optimism about trade negotiations. Top trade officials from the U.S. and the European Union reached no breakthrough Monday in Brussels on laying out a pact that would deliver on their presidents' earlier agreement to avert a trans-Atlantic economic fight by slashing tariffs and boosting commerce. United Rentals shares rallied after the machinery-rental concern agreed to buy smaller rival BlueLine for about $2.1 billion. French liner giant CMA CGM's second-quarter profit fell sharply, hurt by rising fuel prices, falling freight rates and concerns over the growing trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

