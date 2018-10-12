Log in
Industrials up on Trade Talk Hopes -- Industrials Roundup

10/12/2018 | 10:26pm CEST

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies recouped some of their recent losses, amid renewed hope of a compromise between the U.S. and China. President Donald Trump and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping will likely meet at the end of November at the Group of 20 meeting in Buenos Aires, The Wall Street Journal reported. The cyclical sectors that led the broad stock market for much of the bull market were among the biggest laggards this week as fears of the trade tensions and rapidly rising Treasury yields came to a head. One strategist said the Treasury-yield fears were overdone. "While interest rates have their own negative side effects, stronger growth usually wins out," said Kate Warne, investment strategist at brokerage Edward Jones. "If interest rates are rising because of stronger growth stocks typically rise in that environment." General Electric delayed the release of it quarterly results by a week, saying newly installed Chief Executive Lawrence Culp needed more time to complete his review of the embattled conglomerate.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

